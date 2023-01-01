Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 189,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trigon Metals Trading Up 17.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$28.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Trigon Metals

About Trigon Metals

In other news, Director Jeddiah Kurt Richardson Richardson bought 562,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$89,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,671,980 shares in the company, valued at C$904,680.81.

(Get Rating)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.