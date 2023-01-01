Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 189,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Trigon Metals Trading Up 17.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$28.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.
Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.41 million during the quarter.
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
