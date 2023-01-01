Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.76. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $2,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

