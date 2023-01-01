Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,258 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 42.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.