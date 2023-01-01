Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.82. Tuya shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,387 shares changing hands.

Tuya Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.09.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 22.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 15.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 840.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 345,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 202.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

