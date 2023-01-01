Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.82. Tuya shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 3,387 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.09.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
