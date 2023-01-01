Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.40. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,830 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

