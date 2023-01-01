Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.40. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,830 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.07.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
