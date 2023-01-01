Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.49. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 6,398 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

