United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 137,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,011,355 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

