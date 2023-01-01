UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $3.23. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 171,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 28.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.20.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in UP Fintech by 22.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

