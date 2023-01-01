Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.77. 51,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,538,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $436,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Upstart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Upstart by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.