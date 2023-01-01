Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 51,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,538,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Upstart Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $436,932. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

