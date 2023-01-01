VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

