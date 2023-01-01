Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 337,907 shares.The stock last traded at $198.85 and had previously closed at $200.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

