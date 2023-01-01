Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

VEOEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.8 %

VEOEY stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.