Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

