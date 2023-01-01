VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,019,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $857.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.