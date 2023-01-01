VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,019,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $857.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

