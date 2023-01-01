Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 968,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 6.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Veracyte by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

