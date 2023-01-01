Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 968,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

