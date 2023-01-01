Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 3%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYTGet Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 968,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Veracyte Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,751,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.