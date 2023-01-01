Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.40 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 106.08% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.