Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSP opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.17. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.