ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

ViewRay Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.