Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 3%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 13,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,714,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Vimeo by 252.3% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 526,719.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 1,446,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.