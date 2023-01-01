Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.18. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 50,326 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 19.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

