Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.18. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 50,326 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.
Vipshop Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.
Institutional Trading of Vipshop
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
See Also
