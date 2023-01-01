VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.15. 668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 1.59.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,978,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,473,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,344. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

