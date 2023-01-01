VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,180,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,587,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 190,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,344 over the last ninety days. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.