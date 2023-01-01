VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $45.99. VSE shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.
VSE Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VSE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
