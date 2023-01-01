VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $45.99. VSE shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VSE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

