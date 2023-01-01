VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

VTEX Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in VTEX by 2,701.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

