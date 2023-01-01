VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 1.6%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Itaú Unibanco lowered VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

