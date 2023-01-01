Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 490.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 81.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

