Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Up 25%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 34,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

