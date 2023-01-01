Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Weibo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Weibo by 205.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Weibo by 26.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 81.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 39.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

