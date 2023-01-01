Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.29 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

