West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Down 8%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 62,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 66,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.76.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

