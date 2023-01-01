West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $472.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

