White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,179.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

