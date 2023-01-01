Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,709 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,331 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $314,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $3,933,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $496,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

