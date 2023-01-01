Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,423 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

NVO opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

