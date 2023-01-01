Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average is $159.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

