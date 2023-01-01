Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,763 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBI opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

