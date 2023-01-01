Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $366.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

