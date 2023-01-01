Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 603,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $4,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

