Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

