Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

NYSE:DRI opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.