Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,553 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYF opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

