WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Buys 35,987 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,040.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

