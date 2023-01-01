Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

