Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

