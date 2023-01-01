WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,303 shares.The stock last traded at $57.98 and had previously closed at $58.33.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 170.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

