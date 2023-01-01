WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,303 shares.The stock last traded at $57.98 and had previously closed at $58.33.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

