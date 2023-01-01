WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,826.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,022.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after buying an additional 2,489,219 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

