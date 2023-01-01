Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Workiva Price Performance
WK stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workiva (WK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.