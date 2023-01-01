Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,957,000 after acquiring an additional 133,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

